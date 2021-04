CBD of Denver Announces Successful Completion of Swiss Audit

CBD of Denver has engaged Urs Rindlisbacher, a Swiss chartered accountant and audit expert with Auditrium AG and PCAOB registered auditor Kory Kolterman at Fruci Associates II, to perform an audit of the Company’s financial statements as CBDD moves towards becoming an SEC reporting issuer.

Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBDD, commented, “This is a major milestone to have completed our Swiss audits, providing our shareholders and new investors with confidence in the numbers that we report. This is the first step for us to becoming fully reporting and apply to trade on the OTCQB market.”

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2021) – CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Swiss audits for its Rockflowr and CBDWelt24 businesses for fiscal year 2020.

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company (“CBDD”) and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Marcel Gamma

marcel@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

todd@redchip.com

