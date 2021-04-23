





US Nuclear Corp. Discusses Grapheton's Innovative Solution for The US Chip Fabrication Shortage with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) (“the Company”), a radiation, chemical and biological detection holding company specializing in the development, manufacturing and sales of air and water quality monitors as well drone mounted measurement instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. US Nuclear Corp. Discusses Grapheton's Innovative Solution for The US Chip Fabrication Shortage with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent announcement detailing new products under the Company’s partial subsidiary, Grapheton, designed to boost the US chip fabrication industry. “Companies are closed down temporarily because of the chip shortage,” explained Goldstein. “The US used to be the obvious leadership of the chip industry. We were inventing new ones, improving them, and making them smaller with better functionality all the time, as well as fabricating them,” said Goldstien. “If we want to regain our position in the world as the leader of chip manufacturers, we have to become the leader in chip innovation,” he continued. “Grapheton is going to help with the functionality and the miniaturization, and help us get back on top again.”

Article content Goldstein then elaborated on the implantable chip industry. “The body does not object to things that are made out of carbon, graphene, or glassy carbon like Grapheton makes,” he explained. “For the implantable chips, the switch from metallic to carbon-based chips is going to allow this baby industry to really come into its own,” said Goldstien, before elaborating on the challenges associated with metallic-based chips, including corrosion, potential battery leakage and the need to replace them more frequently. Jolly then asked about the Company’s new glassy carbon micro-supercapacitor. “Most of the chips don’t have any capacitors on them at all,” said Goldstein. “There are a lot of different circuits that don’t work well or work at all without a capacitor,” he added. “What Grapheton has done is to advance, develop, and produce supercapacitors,” shared Goldstien. “The ones that they make can hold 3 million times more charge than the on-chip capacitors that exist now.” “The glassy carbon, at the atomic level, is not flat and that extra surface area allows it to hold more charge, and allows them to make these capacitors, and shrink them down to the size where they can be put on the chips,” he continued, before sharing the additional advantages of Grapheton’s glassy carbon micro-supercapacitors. “Grapheton is not going to manufacture these, they are going to send out this technology and have someone else do that, correct?,” asked Jolly. “Correct,” said Goldstein.

Article content “What percentage does US Nuclear own of Grapheton?”, asked Jolly. “We’re 40% owners,” said Goldstein. “We’re very happy to be in that position,” he shared, adding that he currently serves as an Officer and Board Member for Grapheton as well. Goldstien also shared that the Company expects to generate revenue from Grapheton starting in early 2022. To close the interview, Goldstein elaborated on the chip shortage problem in the US, as well as the significance of Grapheton’s solution for this issue with their glassy carbon micro-supercapacitors. To hear Bob Goldstein’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7851390-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-grapheton-s-innovative-solution-for-the-us-chip-fabrication-shortage-w. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About US Nuclear Corp. US Nuclear Corp is a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through three operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), and Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Article content Safe Harbor Act This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com. CONTACT: US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81547 #distro

