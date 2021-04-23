Besra Gold Inc: Announces Lodgment of Prospectus & Application for ASX Listing

Article content

Auckland, New Zealand–(Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2021) – Besra Gold Inc. (“Besra” or the “Company“), announces today that it has lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (“ASIC“) its prospectus to raise between A$10 million and A$12.5 million by the issue of between 50,000,000 and 62,500,000 Chess Depository Interests (“CDIs”) (each CDI will represent one common share in Besra) by Besra at A$0.20 per CDI (“Offer“) Application has also been made to the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX“) to list the CDIs. The Offer is being arranged by Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited.

Funds raised pursuant to the Offer will be used primarily to significantly advance drilling and development plans at the Company’s Bau gold project in E. Malaysia.

The prospectus is available to qualified investors at https://besraoffer.thereachagency.com/ and remains subject to a 7- to 14-day exposure period providing the ASIC and the market an opportunity to consider the disclosure document before the commencement of subscriptions for the CDIs pursuant to the Offer. The offers are made in the prospectus, and potential applicants should consider the prospectus in deciding whether to apply for CDIs. Applicants will need to complete the application form that will be contained in or will accompany the prospectus.