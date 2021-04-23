SEC Awards More Than $3 Million to Whistleblowers in Two Enforcement Actions

Washington D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2021) – The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced awards totaling more than $3 million to two whistleblowers in separate enforcement proceedings.

In the first order, the SEC awarded approximately $3.2 million to a whistleblower who alerted SEC staff to violations, identified key issues for staff to focus on, and provided subject matter expertise to the staff that conserved SEC resources.

In the second order, the SEC awarded a whistleblower more than $100,000 for significant information and ongoing assistance. The whistleblower’s information and cooperation helped the SEC detect and stop an ongoing fraud preying on investors.

“These whistleblowers provided new, important information that aided the SEC in learning about and understanding the violative conduct,” said Emily Pasquinelli, Acting Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. “The continuing assistance and cooperation offered by whistleblowers can prove critical to the successful resolution of an enforcement action.”