Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2021) – SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED (TSXV: SRL) (FSE: CCG.F) (“Salazar” or the “Company”) reports that Ms. Jennifer Hui Wu has tendered her resignation as a director effective today.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Salazar Resources Announces Resignation of Director Back to video

Ms. Wu has accepted a senior position with a major US financial institution, and it is a condition of her new employment that all outside directorship be terminated immediately.

The Board wishes Ms. Wu well in her future endeavors and thanks her for her services as a member of the Board.

About Salazar

Salazar is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country, and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines.

Salazar has a wholly-owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. The Company actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development.