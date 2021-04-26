





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2021) – Tracesafe Inc.(CSE: TSF) (“TraceSafe”),a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale venue management and asset tracking, announced today a new partnership with PlotProjects, a European leader in location-based marketing technology that delivers high-end geo-fencing and beacon services to app owners and developers. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TraceSafe Partners with PlotProjects to Expand its Presence in New European Markets Back to video This partnership will offer a proven health and safety solution to the European market. TraceSafe’s industry-leading technology and its privacy-centric approach was a deciding factor for the technology partnership, which will help track COVID-19 outbreaks and new variants at specific locations and events. “We’re excited to partner with TraceSafe because we see a general trend towards the need for privacy-first solutions along with a growing demand to know where people or things are in order to guarantee safety,” said PlotProjects CEO Thomas Joosten.

Article content When PlotProjects participated in the development and application of a tracing app, it found that privacy is one of Europeans’ main concerns when it comes to contact tracing and location tracking. TraceSafe has developed its products with a “Privacy by Design” framework, meaning privacy has been baked into all aspects of the design of the product. “Our products only process pseudonymized data, which means that no personally identifiable information is stored on the wearables or in the cloud,” said Marcin Samiec, Chief Privacy Officer at TraceSafe. “What’s more, our GDPR-compliant solution only registers interactions between people to follow-up when someone has been exposed to COVID-19, and does so all without the need for GPS tracking.” PlotProjects has been looking for solutions that can guarantee privacy – and where privacy has been taken care of by design, which is what TraceSafe delivers. The growing need for contact tracing at businesses, in combination with additional Bluetooth capabilities of TraceSafe products, provides many opportunities for PlotProjects to integrate and optimize services. About PlotProjects Founded in 2011, PlotProjects took off with a big bang. Recognized by The Wall Street Journal as one of Europe’s most promising startups in 2013, we are now the global leader of location marketing for companies with apps. Our technology adds the missing contextual layer that will help companies win the micro-moments of consumers on every touchpoint of the customer journey – online and offline.

Article content About TraceSafe TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe’s leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe’s patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management. For further information, please contact: Wayne Lloyd, CEO

Emily Graham, CFO

emily@tracesafe.io The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding scaling of the business of TraceSafe, TraceSafe’s future growth and rate of future expansion, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81690. #distro

