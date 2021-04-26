





Article content Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2021) – Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the “Company” or “Northern”) is pleased to announce that ProGraphite GmbH has completed the first phase of testing designed to characterize and optimize the Company’s graphite concentrates for use in advanced applications such as fuel cells, lithium ion batteries (“LiBs”) and flow batteries as well as in traditional markets. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Northern Graphite Confirms High Quality and Value of Concentrates Back to video ProGraphite concluded that graphite from the Bisset Creek deposit has an almost unique combination of high carbon content and extremely coarse particle size distribution. These grades are in high demand, availability is relatively low and prices are the highest of any standard graphite concentrate types. ProGraphite indicated that the greatest potential for Bissett Creek graphite is in the fast-growing expandable graphite market, especially with respect to its use in the manufacture of bipolar plates for hydrogen fuel cells. A second phase of testing has commenced to characterize it for use in lithium ion batteries.

Article content Gregory Bowes, CEO commented that: “Characterization work continues to confirm the industry leading quality of Bissett Creek concentrates. There are no limits to the applications for which it can be used and it is especially suitable for the fuel cell market.” He added: “Like the lithium ion battery market, the expandable graphite market is dominated by China for all the wrong reasons. The west needs secure, transparent and sustainable sources of supply to support growth in the fuel cell industry which will be an important contributor the green energy economy.” ProGraphite is located in Germany and is one of the world’s leading graphite R&D laboratories with over several decades of professional expertise and experience. It’s testing demonstrated that graphite from the Bissett Creek deposit also meets or exceeds the requirements for a wide range of very important traditional applications such as refractories, crucibles, friction products, carbon brushes, sealants, etc. Notable results include: Over 77 per cent of the concentrate was +80 mesh (large) flake and almost 50 per cent was +50 mesh (XL) which is “one of the highest values found in all worldwide flake graphite deposits”. The average graphitic carbon (“Cg”) content was 97.5 per cent which is a very high purity level for concentrates produced by flotation alone. The expansion rates for all large size fractions were significantly above industry norms. For +80 mesh (large) and +50 mesh (XL) flake they were 490 and 540 ml/g respectively. Industry standards for “good” expandable graphite are minimum 250 ml/g and 350 ml/g for +80 mesh and +50 mesh respectively. The oxidation resistance of the graphite is remarkably high making it very suitable for refractories and other hot environment applications. The bulk and tap density of practically all screen sizes is higher than the average of graphite concentrates from other sources which is desirable for most applications. Attritioning (polishing) increased the carbon content in all size fractions and in the smallest fraction (-100 mesh) the increase was enormous. After attritioning, all sizes were well over 98 per cent Cg which is an excellent result, and 99 per cent Cg was achieved in one test. There was little flake size degradation. Concentrate purity easily reached 99.63 per cent Cg using standard acid purification techniques, demonstrating that Bisset Creek graphite is amenable to upgrading for the LiB and other high purity markets.

Article content About Northern Graphite Northern Graphite is a mineral development and technology company focussed on developing its Bissett Creek graphite deposit and upgrading mine concentrates into high value components used in lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, fuel cells, graphene and other advanced technologies. An independent study estimates that Bissett Creek will have the highest margin of any existing or proposed graphite deposit due to its very favorable location, simple metallurgy and the high quality of its concentrates which the Company believes will provide a competitive advantage in manufacturing products for the green economy. Bissett Creek is an advanced stage project with a full Feasibility Study and its major mining permit which puts the Company in position to make a construction decision, subject to financing. The Project is located in the southern part of Canada between the cities of North Bay and Ottawa and close to the Trans-Canada highway providing ready access to labour, supplies, equipment, natural gas and markets. Why Graphite is the Cinderella of the Green Energy Revolution Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXEh5F9PwP8 Qualified Person Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release. For additional information

Article content Please visit the Company’s website at http://www.northerngraphite.com/investors/presentation/, the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com, contactGregory Bowes, CEO (613) 241-9959 or visit our Social Channels. LinkedIn

Facebook This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “potential”, “possible” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “will”, “could”, or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others; economic and technical studies, graphite prices, project economics, permitting, the development timeline and the graphite market.All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

