Upco International Inc. Announces Result of Annual General Meeting for 2021

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2021) – Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) (“Upco”) is pleased to inform shareholders of the Annual General Meeting result. These documents can be accessed from the SEDAR web site at www.sedar.com.

Upco International Inc.’s shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the AGM, including:

(i) the election of Estanislao Peña, Juan Ramos Taboada, Andrea Pagani as directors of the Company;

(ii) the appointment of MSLL CPA LLC, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year; and

(iii) the approval of Upco Interntional Inc.’s Stock Option Plan.

Considering the current COVID-19 situation and in line with the applicable Canadian regulation, this year’s Annual General Meeting was conducted solely by voting through independent proxy and without physical attendance of shareholders.