SEC Names Keo Chea as Director of Public Engagement and Aisha Johnson as Director of Media Relations

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2021) – The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointments of Keo Chea as Director of Public Engagement and Aisha Johnson as Director of Media Relations. Chea joins the SEC from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, effective today, and Johnson will join the SEC from the office of U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., effective May 10.

“The SEC is committed to open and frequent communication with the public and members of the media,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Keo and Aisha bring exceptional experience to the SEC, and are committed to transparently communicating the work of the agency so we can best execute our mission.”

Keo Chea

Director of Public Engagement

Keo Chea will serve as the primary liaison between Chair Gensler and the public. She most recently led the Office of Public Engagement and Community Liaison at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where she has served since 2012. Previously, she was the Adjudicator in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Agriculture and also served as that agency’s Outreach Specialist on Asian American Pacific Islanders. Earlier in her career, she was Counsel for the House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Housing and Community Opportunity Financial Services and a Legislative Fellow in the office of U.S. Representative Al Green, D-Tex. She has a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of Law, and a B.A. from the University of California, Davis.