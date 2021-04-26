SFH Inc. Transfers Shares to Paolo Lostritto

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2021) – SFH Inc. (“SFH“) announced today that it has sold (the “Disposition“) 290,000 common shares (the “Sold Shares“) of 1287398 B.C. Ltd. (“398“) to Paolo Lostritto (“Lostritto“) at a price of $0.00003 per Sold Share for an aggregate purchase price of $8.70 pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between 648 and Lostritto on April 23, 2021:

Prior to the Disposition, SFH held 500,000 (approximately 16.67%) common shares of 398. As a result of the Disposition, SFH now holds 210,000 (7%) common shares of 398. SFH sold the Sold Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 398 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

The Disposition was conducted in reliance on the “private agreement exemption” in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (“NI 62-104“) and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Sold Shares were purchased by fewer than 5 sellers and at a price less than 115% of the market price of the Sold Shares, in each case as calculated in accordance with NI 62-104.