Ridgestone to Deliver NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for Guadalupe y Calvo

Marc Jutras, P.Eng. M.A.Sc. is a highly experienced geostatistician with over 35 years of experience in mineral resource modeling and estimation including holding senior roles with Barrick Gold Corp. and Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Jutras founded Ginto Consulting Inc. in 2015, a firm specializing in the estimation of mineral resources and reserves for mining projects at various stages of development. Previously, Mr. Jutras was Director of Mineral Resources of Alamos Gold for six years (2009 – 2015) where he was responsible for mineral resource and reserve estimation of the Mulatos mine in Mexico, the Agi Dagi / Kirazli / Camyurt project in Turkey, the Esperanza project in Mexico, and other projects within Alamos’ portfolio. Mr. Jutras holds a Master’s degree in Applied Sciences (M.A.Sc.) from Ecole Polytechnique of Montreal and a Bachelor’s degree in Geological Engineering (B.Eng) from University of Quebec in Chicoutimi. Mr Jutras is a registered professional engineer in the provinces of British Columbia, Quebec and Newfoundland.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – Ridgestone Mining Inc. ( TSXV: RMI ) ( OTCQB: RIGMF ) ( FSE: 4U5 ) (“ Ridgestone “) is pleased to announce the engagement of Marc Jutras of Ginto Consulting Inc. to prepare an independent National Instrument (NI) 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Guadalupe y Calvo (GyC) gold-silver project in Mexico. The resource estimate is being prepared based on an extensive review of historical exploration results, including detailed sectional interpretation, and is anticipated to be completed in the coming weeks.

Jonathan George, CEO, commented: “We are delighted to be forging ahead with our projects in Mexico and to retain the services of Mr. Jutras and Ginto Consulting to work on a resource estimate for our GyC project. Our technical team has been extensively reviewing the database of past exploration and are highly encouraged about the opportunity for the property to host a significant resource. Marc brings a wealth of experience in resource estimation and having specifically worked on a number of significant projects in Mexico.”

