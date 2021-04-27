





Deveron Corp. Appoints VP - Engineering

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) (“Deveron” or the “Company”), a leading agriculture digital services and insights provider in North America, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Pranay Joshi as VP – Engineering. Pranay is a hands-on technical leader, experienced in building diverse and high performing engineering teams. He will lead the development of Deveron’s technology strategy and accelerate the impact of the Company’s recent acquisition, Farm Dog. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Deveron Corp. Appoints VP - Engineering Back to video Pranay holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and an MBA from Schulich School of Business. David MacMillan, Deveron’s President and CEO, commented, “We are excited to have Pranay join the team at Deveron. As we continue to look at unique ways to digitally organize agriculture data, Pranay will be a great hands on leader to significantly impact our growing digital ecosystem. With over 3 million acres in North American using our various products and services, we are excited for technology to accelerate our growth.”

Article content The Company has granted employees of the company 200,000 options to purchase common shares exercisable at a price of $0.74 per common share. The options expire on April 27, 2026, vest over 5 years. The shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant. About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best in class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where1 billion acres of farmland are actively farmed annually. For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveronuas.com /register David MacMillan

President & CEO Deveron Corp.

416-367-4571 ext. 221

dmacmillan@deveronuas.com “Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

Article content This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward-looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81816 #distro

