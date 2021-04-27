Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the “Company” or “iMining”) today announced the appointment of Khurram Shroff as the Chair of the Board of Directors of iMining, effective May 4th, 2021.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. iMining Announces Appointment of Khurram Shroff as Chair of the Board of Directors Back to video

Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer of iMining said: “We’re excited to welcome such an experienced and respected leader of Khurram’s caliber to the firm as Chair of the Board. Khurram’s leadership of various blockchain businesses through several cycles of growth, innovation and transformation, as well as his insights and relationships, will be invaluable to iMining as we facilitate the institutionalization of cryptocurrencies as an asset class.”

Mr. Shroff has over ten years of experience in the blockchain industry. He was most recently Chairman of IBC Group. In this role, Mr. Shroff acted as a trusted advisor for some of the most prominent projects in blockchain and oversaw the implementation of the firm’s moving from Dubai to Toronto. Mr. Shroff built his career in working for Canadian Family office in real estate, rising to top roles, including leading some real estate projects globally as well as other business investments across Europe, Middle East and Africa. He also served as a civilian sponsor and member of Canadian Armed Forces College and is a member of the University Club of Toronto.