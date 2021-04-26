West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Procedure for Annual Shareholder's Meeting and 2020 Annual Results

The Company is also pleased to announce the release of its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Detailed results and Management’s discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2021) – West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (“ West High Yield ” or the “ Company “) announces that for a second consecutive year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has taken precautionary measures for its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”). The Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021 by telephone conference call and via the internet in order to ensure the health and safety of its employees, officers, directors and shareholders. Shareholders may e-mail questions prior to the Meeting to the President of the Company at frank@whyresources.com .

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Frank Marasco, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488 Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: frank@whyresources.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

