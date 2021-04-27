Image Protect, Inc. Proudly Announces Exclusive Photo Partnership with Leading Celebrity Photographer for its NFT Marketplace







New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (www.imageprotect.com) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, announces the following regarding the Company's www.Fotofy.com NFT Platform currently in build-out:

Image Protect, Inc. has contracted with Idris Erba Photography www.Idriserba.com for its exclusive Photography and Illustration services.

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6698/81864_ab8e8872249ceb1a_001full.jpg IMTL has contracted with Idris Erba Photography www.Idriserba.com for its exclusive Photography and Illustration services. Idris has years of highly successful photography work in the industry. He’s been the exclusive Photographer for a number of high-profile Athletes and Entertainment celebrities including Jaime Foxx, Floyd Mayweather, Christiano Ronaldo, and Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, to name a few. Dwayne Johnson, The Titan Games

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6698/81864_ab8e8872249ceb1a_004full.jpg The CEO of Image Protect, Lawrence Adams stated, “This is much more than a services contract, this is a true partnership and we’re so excited to be able to lean on Idris for his guidance and approach for our NFT site. Idris brings an overwhelming amount of credibility to us as we reach out to our potential targets for the NFTs. The Company’s NFT Marketplace is currently in development with Front-end web development performed by Spark One Inc. in Los Angeles, and back-end development by Dennis Lewis’ Greenlight Digital. About Image Protect:

Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. The Company recently signed to acquire OTC PR Wire, LLC, a revenue stage service provider and news platform catering to microcap and small cap companies on a global scale. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy. are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace, which the Company is currently developing toward a launch in the coming months.

Article content Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Preya Narain

Preya.Narain@imageprotect.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81864 #distro

