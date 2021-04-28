





Article content London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2021) – Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (The “Company”),a provider of wellness and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both humans and pets, has outlined the quality control and testing of the CBD hemp oil extracts used in the company’s pet product line, LinkResPet. This comes after the global pet care market is expected to reach USD 325.74 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to Fortune Business. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet (LRSV) Ensures Strong Quality Control and Testing for Pet Hemp Oil Extract Back to video Rene Lauritsen, CEO of Link Reservations Inc, commented: “As the CBD market matures, potential new rules and regulations are being developed to ensure the quality and source of the CBD used for consumer products. With the US potentially building a new regulatory framework around the quality assurance of CBD products, we believe it important to remind our customers that LinkResPet is committed to providing the highest quality laboratory-tested hemp oil extracts possible.”

Article content The hemp oil used in LRSV products comes from organically grown certified U.S. and European hemp. The Company ensures that its products undergo a rigorous process of quality control and testing using the latest scientific methods. Using their specialized laboratory, LinkResPet hemp extract products are tested to ensure that they are free of bacteria, pesticides, mold, solvents, and other contaminants. Furthermore, tests are performed to ensure that all oils are uniform and do not differ in the ingredients. Each batch of manufactured hemp oil extract is accredited and tested by a third party laboratory, while the extract will also be subjected to four different lab tests and analysis: potency test, microbiological tests, residual solutions analysis and terpenes tests. Beyond meeting all expectations of the biotech industry, LRSV’s contract manufacturer specializes in Supercritical Fluid Extraction. Supercritical Fluid Extraction/ CO2 Extraction is the most sophisticated method of professionally producing hemp oil extract. In this special process, supercritical CO2 (carbon dioxide) gas is used in natural product extraction, offering the possibility to selectively separate materials with great care. The process’s gentle decarboxylation is the best method to obtain hemp extract. Helping preserve many of the plant’s active molecules, the method is both environmentally friendly and sustainable. The resulting extracts are tested and standardized by content, ensuring a safe hemp oil extract of high quality with all its beneficial properties intact.

Article content The US Food and Drug Administration has classified CO2 extraction methods as “generally recognized as safe.” Lauritsen added, “As the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) looks to install framework around the rapidly growing CBD market we anticipate that quality assurance of CBD source will be one of their requirements. The strict hygiene and quality standards, reliability and regulation compliance of our partner’s laboratory meet all our expectations and we are confident we will comply with all new and future FDA quality standards set up for the ever advancing CBD industry.” About Link Reservations Inc. Link Reservations Inc. is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp based CBD wellness & Mushroom products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe. To learn more or to purchase LinkResPet please visit www.linkrespet.com and feel free to follow us on Twitter @res_pet . Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law. Link Reservations, Inc.

