Bayhorse Silver Extends Known Strike of Silver Mineralization at Bayhorse Silver Mine, Realizes over $1.8 Million in Warrant and Stock Option Exercises to the Company

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the “Company” or “Bayhorse“) is pleased to report that since the beginning of this year, the Company has realized in excess of $1,800,000 into the treasury through warrant and stock option exercises.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bayhorse Silver Extends Known Strike of Silver Mineralization at Bayhorse Silver Mine, Realizes over $1.8 Million in Warrant and Stock Option Exercises to the Company Back to video

The Company reports that through recent underground drilling and sampling, the main mineral zone has been extended over 100 feet past the historic 1984 workings. Drilling and sampling continues to delineate the further extension of high grade mineralization at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

To assist continued operations, Bayhorse CEO Graeme O’Neill has exercised 8,196,691 million warrants and options for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,146,000. To fund his exercises he sold, in an arranged transaction to an individual buyer through the CHI-X, a total of 5,177,500 shares of the Company.