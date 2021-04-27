





Share this Story: Nutritional High Appoints CEO and Senior Scientific Advisor of Psychedelics Business Unit

Nutritional High Appoints CEO and Senior Scientific Advisor of Psychedelics Business Unit

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) (“Nutritional High” or the “Company“)is pleased to announce the appointment of Walker Bass as CEO of its wholly owned subsidiary Psychedelic Science Corp. (“PSC“). In addition, the Company has appointed an experienced research executive as senior scientific advisor. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nutritional High Appoints CEO and Senior Scientific Advisor of Psychedelics Business Unit Back to video Mr. Bass is a seasoned sales and business development executive with over 25 years of experience. Mr. Bass served Executive roles at firms such as NASDAQ OMX Group and Ernst & Young, LLP. Mr. Bass has also served in the Office of Presidential Personnel at The White House. Mr. Bass will be focused on the development of products based on the whole plant extract and will seek partnership opportunities in the pharmaceutical market to identify and develop compounds from psychedelic cacti. This pharmaceutical path will focus on securing approval of US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs through filing of Investigational New Drug and/or New Drug Applications. PSC will also take steps to file patent applications on processes and compounds to protect its future market share.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content PSC has also appointed a senior scientific advisor with extensive experience in the areas of biopharmaceuticals, natural health products and product development. With prior roles leading clinical research and research operations teams across a wide range of indications, the senior scientific advisor will assist Mr. Bass in strategic scientific planning, managing external contract research and product development. John Durfy, CEO of Nutritional High, commented – “We are very pleased to have Mr. Bass join the team and lead the initiatives at Psychedelic Science. With the support of our scientific advisor, the core team is now established in order to develop and expand the PSC business, with a focus on data and evidence generation. While Nutritional High will continue to support the PSC business, strategic alternatives for the business are currently being explored.” About Nutritional High International Inc. Nutritional High is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and vape product lines from production to market in various markets including Colorado where its award winning FLÏ™ products are manufactured by Palo Verde, LLC, which was recently purchased by the Company.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Company signed a purchase agreement for California-based OutCo Labs and is expected to close this acquisition in the near term. The Company also owns Psychedelic Science which is working with Rangsit University in Thailand to consider the medical benefits of various psychedelic cacti. For updates on the Company’s activities and highlights of the Company’s press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com. For further information, please contact: Robert Wilson

Chief Financial Officer

Nutritional High International Inc.

416-666-4005

Email: rwilson@nutritionalhigh.com Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information: NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements include statements regarding: the completion of the acquisition of OutCo and the timing thereof; and the timing of the issuance of common shares to management and board members of the Company. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. This forward-looking information reflects the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully satisfy the conditions to closing the acquisition of OutCo,, the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plans; legal changes relating to the cannabis industry proceeding as anticipated; and the Company’s continued response and ability to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic being consistent with, or better than, its ability and response to date.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Company’s securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company’s future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals including acquiring and renewing U.S. state, local or other licenses, the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, market and general economic conditions of the cannabis sector or otherwise; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit the Company’s ability to obtain external financing.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Adescription of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81877 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston