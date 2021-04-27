





Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ZeU Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: ZEUCF) (CSE: ZEU) (“the Company”), a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art blockchain protocol, providing the foundation for the next-generation of encrypted and distributed networks. President and CEO of the Company, Frank Dumas, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ZeU Technologies, Inc. Discusses Potential to Empower Users with Its Blockchain Technology Platform on The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “ZeU is actually a communications, privacy, and peer-to-peer blockchain development company,” explained Dumas. “We are using blockchain technology to empower people and allow them to take control back of their personal information,” he continued. “At the same time, we’re allowing a peer-to-peer application to be developed and to be monetized by different communities.”

Article content “What does blockchain do?”, asked Jolly. “Bitcoin is a digital currency, but it runs on blockchain protocol,” said Dumas. “The currency itself is an application, but the protocol you can do a lot more things with,” he added. Dumas then elaborated on the Company’s application development strategies, as well as the concept of peer-to-peer applications. “Now you have all of these big companies making tons of money exploiting your data, what you like in life, what hobbies you have, and where you go,” said Dumas. “They package that data and sell it,” he explained. “They make money and you make nothing out of it,” said Dumas. “The first thing we want to do is to actually give back that power to people.” “So, are you saying you’ve found a way for the consumer to monetize their online voice?”, asked Jolly. Dumas then elaborated on the Company’s flagship project, Mula, which will give consumers the choice of whether or not to share data with businesses within the Company’s network, while also allowing them to generate funds within a digital wallet for sharing information or subscribing to promotions. Jolly commented on the Company’s recent announcement regarding their efforts to pay off debt, and then asked about their timeline for generating revenue. “There is still probably about $5 million worth of debt,” shared Dumas. “We’re planning to be out of debt totally and be profitable in the next twelve months,” he said before discussing their share structure. Dumas also explained that the Company will also be rolling out their gambling and gaming platform, which will allow users to bet using their own customized offers in the marketplace.

Article content “As a second phase later this year, we will also be doing bet-trading,” continued Dumas. “It will be individuals-to-individuals and will also allow bookies and gambling operators to reduce their risk.” “Will there only be one form of cryptocurrency used on the platform?”, asked Jolly. “It is pretty simple,” said Dumas. “This is not something where you need to know that you’re using blockchain,” he added. “When people open an email or account with us, they will get a few things. They will get access to money accounts through a debit card with Mastercard or Visa,” said Dumas. “They will be able to go to an ATM and withdraw money or deposit money,” said Dumas, adding that users will also be able to purchase different forms of currency, including the most popular forms of currency like Bitcoin. “We have a subsidiary that is called ZeUPay,” said Dumas. “So, down the road you’ll also see microlending or peer-to-peer lending,” he explained. “We want to bypass the credit ratings that you get from these agencies, because again they are starting to use the data that they collect.” To close the interview, Dumas shared that the Company will be rolling out their technology platform for gambling and gaming over the next quarter, as well as their bet-trading technology. “Later this year, we will be rolling out the main platform,” he shared, noting the potential of this technology. Dumas also elaborated on the advantages of their blockchain technology, which will allow even the most inexperienced users to utilize the platform simply and efficiently, while also taking the power of their data back into their own hands. “For a company with a $16 million market cap in the US that will also uplist to the OTCQB very soon that is financed for the time being, this is pretty interesting.”

Article content To hear the entire interview with Frank Dumas, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7853668-zeu-technologies-inc-discusses-potential-to-empower-users-with-its-blockchain-technology-platfo. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About ZeU ZeU is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art blockchain protocol, providing the foundation for the next-generation of encrypted and distributed networks. Thanks to its high level of sophistication, ZeU’s technology maximizes transparency, security and scalability as well as big data management. ZeU’s strategy is to monetize blockchain transactions in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data, and healthcare. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

