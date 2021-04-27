





Share this Story: CardioComm Solutions to Issue Shares for Debt and Issue Stock Options

CardioComm Solutions to Issue Shares for Debt and Issue Stock Options

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) (“CardioComm” or the “Company“), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram (“ECG“) software solutions, announced the proposed issuance of shares for debt and the issuance of stock options. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CardioComm Solutions to Issue Shares for Debt and Issue Stock Options Back to video Under debt settlement agreements, the Company will issue an aggregate of 2,947,394 common shares of the Company (“Shares“) to a director, employees and consultants of the Company at a deemed price of $0.055 per Share. The Shares will be provided to settle debt for services provided to the Company and will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company also granted 62,500 stock options to a director of the Company, each option exercisable at $0.055 per Share for five years from the date of grant and vesting immediately. The options are subject to the provisions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A director of the Company participated in the debt settlement and received stock options, each of which is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101“). Each transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of each transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. To learn more about CardioComm’s products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck™ ECG device integrations please visit the Company’s websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com. About CardioComm Solutions CardioComm Solutions’ patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Etienne Grima, Chief Executive Officer

1-877-977-9425 x227

egrima@cardiocommsolutions.com

investor.relations@cardiocommsolutions.com

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Forward-looking statements This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations). Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81883 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston