Castle Peak Mining Ltd. Announces a Loan of $425,000 from Allan Green and Candel & Partners SAS

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – Castle Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CAP) (“Castle Peak” or the “Company”) announced that Allan Green, a director of the Company, and Candel & Partners SAS, a private company beneficially owned by Allan Green, (together, the Lender) have agreed to lend the amount of $425,000 to the Company (the “Loan”). The Loan will be unsecured and bear interest at the rate of 8% per annum. The principal amount of the Loan will mature on April 27, 2022.

The Loan is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the Loans will be utilized for working capital for the Company.

The Loans will constitute related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), which has been adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange as Policy 5.9, because Mr. Green is a director of the Company. The Company has determined that it is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements under MI 61-101 in respect of the Loans, relying on the exemptions found in sections 5.5(1)(a) and (b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The principal amount of the Loans represents less than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization as of April 27, 2021.