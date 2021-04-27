Glow LifeTech Submits Application to Health Canada for Natural Health Product Following Successful COVID-19 Phase II Clinical Trial







date 2021-04-27

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech company focused on producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce it submitted on Mar 11, 2021 an application to Health Canada to obtain product licenses for its Natural Health Product (NHP), ArtemiC™, which recently reported successful results from a COVID-19 Phase II clinical trial1. Figure 1: Glow LifeTech's Natural Health Product- ArtemiC™ To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/81975_d461c843d44d9ae1_001full.jpg “The global demand for natural, science-backed health products has been driven to new highs during this pandemic and Health Canada-approved products are globally recognized as safe, effective and of high quality,” said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. “ArtemiC™ is supported with COVID-19 clinical results and represents a significant opportunity for Glow as a natural, safe and effective product that can be made widely accessible during these challenging times.”

Article content ArtemiC™ was submitted to Health Canada’s Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) on Mar 11, 2021. The application, which is currently under review by Health Canada, included ArtemiC™ supporting COVID-19 Phase II clinical trial results. Under Canadian regulations, all NHPs must obtain premarket approval by Health Canada to assure they are safe, effective and of high quality before being allowed to be sold in Canada. Once Health Canada makes this assessment, they are issued a Natural Product Number (NPN). “Glow is on a mission to unlock the healing power of plants and ArtemiC™ demonstrates the impact our unique technology can deliver. Our MyCell™ delivery technology provides us a platform to develop a broad portfolio of scientifically validated natural ingredients to power the next-generation of natural health products,” said Tom Glawdel, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech. Glow has exclusive rights to market, sell and distribute ArtemiC™ in Canada, U.S., Mexico and all Carribean countries as a food supplement (nutraceutical, dietary supplement, natural health product)2. ArtemiC™ is a clinically tested oral spray containing four natural active ingredients: Artemisinin, Curcumin, Boswellia serrata, and Vitamin C. The formulation uses the MyCell™ delivery system technology to increase bioavailability and effectiveness of natural active ingredients. ArtemiC™ was a collaborative development effort with Glow’s strategic partner, Swiss PharmaCan AG and MGC Pharma (“MGC”), and will be manufactured by MGC Pharma.

Article content In December 2020, MGC announced the results of a Phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, which showed ArtemiC™ statistically significantly improved the clinical recovery of COVID-19 patients in comparison with the Placebo Group1. 100% of the patients in the treatment group met the trial's primary endpoint and fully recovered within 15 days. None of the patients supported by ArtemiC™ required additional oxygen, mechanical ventilation or intensive care, compared to 23.4% in the placebo group requiring further assistance. The results deliver a full safety and efficacy profile, which is further supported by additional testing for toxicity and mechanism of action. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news About Glow LifeTech Ltd.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Article content Website: www.glowlifetech.com About Swiss PharmaCan AG/Micelle Technology AG

Micelle Technology AG, parent company of Swiss PharmaCan is a dynamic organization dedicated to R&D using natural active ingredients (i.e., vitamins and minerals) to improve human health. As one of the leading innovators of plant-based micelle concentrates, Micelle Technology AG offers a unique technology, which enables the company to harness the full potential of herbal active ingredients. Website: www.swisspharmacan.ch About MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

MGC Pharma is a biopharma company with a “Nature to Medicine” strategy at the forefront of the emerging phytocannabinoid and plant derived medicine markets. The company’s mission is to build an innovative, global bio-pharma company providing standardised, affordable plant-derived medicines of the highest regulatory compliance for targeted global markets. Website: www.mgcpharma.com.au Contact:

W. Clark Kent

CEO

Glow LifeTech Corp.

1-855-442-4569

ir@glowlifetech.com Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com [1] ArtemiC™ Full Trial Results (Dec 15, 2020): https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/MXC/02322300.pdf [2] See Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) press release dated Feb 16, 2021 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81975. #distro

