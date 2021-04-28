Business Pro Grant Conness Teams Up With Former NFL Standout Julius Jones to Create New Youth Sports Training Program

Oakland Park, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2021) – Business partners Grant Conness and Julius Jones announced the launch of their new sports venture, called Ballers Youth Sports Training. The duo created the new venture after finding their own passion for helping young athletes achieve long-term success and are excited to help them reach their full potential. Using their combination of business and sports, Conness and Jones are excited to offer an elite training program for junior athletes looking to take their game to the next level. Each and every trainer with Ballers Training are passionate about helping young athletes and go by the mantra, Getting Youth Athletes Faster – One Step at a Time.

Article content

The primary focus for Ballers Training is speed and agility training, which can help junior athletes learn how to use their speed and quickness in a variety of scenarios. Athletes can not only make gains on their speed, but they can also improve their cardiovascular health as well using the Ballers speed and agility training method. One of the benefits of Ballers Training is that junior athletes at any level can join. Outside of speed and agility training, the program also offers strength, position and team training and is given access to elite nutrition education.

“Julius and I have been coaching our kids’ youth sports teams for years in Ft. Lauderdale and realized the need in our community for a youth sports training facility,” said Conness. “A comfortable, safe place where kids can come to get faster and stronger and enhance their athletic skills for what it takes to compete at the next level (or any level).”

Ballers Youth Sports Training, or also known as Ballers Training, originally opened up on March 1, 2021, and is located in Oakland Park, Florida. Their program focuses on providing elite training methods to junior athletes throughout the Fort Lauderdale area, no matter what level they are currently at. Training sessions are available for Girls and Boys – Kindergarten through High School.

“As a former professional athlete, I have lived through what it takes to compete at multiple levels. I have always had a passion for helping individuals improve their fitness, reach their goals, and gain the mental strength they need to compete at any level. Ballers was founded on the principles of helping every athlete find their very best and empower them to have a belief in endless possibilities. We wanted the youth athletes in the Fort Lauderdale community to have the convenience of coming out and have the ability to ‘TRAIN LIKE THE PROS, BY THE PROS,'” said Jones.