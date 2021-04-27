MineralFunds.com Provides Mergers and Acquisition Report 27th April 2021

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2021) – A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:

Fortuna Silver Mines Acquires Roxgold in Share Transaction

The report provides a summary of gold fund holdings:

 1) The acquirer:  Fortuna Silver Corp.
 2) The acquired company:  Roxgold Resources
 3) Both Acquirer and Acquiree.

 
About MineralFunds.com

MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world’s metal ETFs including: Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.

For further information please contact:

(416) 525 – 6869

manager@mineralprices.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81988

