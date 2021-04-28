Mindset Pharma Engages KCSA Strategic Communications to Provide Investor Relations Services

“KCSA is excited to partner with the management team of Mindset to help increase investor awareness of this very exciting CNS focused drug development company. As a firm dedicated to supporting the medical psychedelics industry, KCSA is well versed in the sector and is confident the underlying science of psychedelic compounds holds great promise in treating a variety of psychiatric disorders. The goal of Mindset is to address the dearth of existing treatment options to effectively treat mental illnesses, including depression and PTSD; KCSA applauds these efforts,” commented Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner and Principal of KCSA Strategic Communications.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2021) – Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) (“ Mindset ” or the “ Company “) announces that it has entered into an agreement with KCSA Strategic Communications (“ KCSA “) to provide investor relations services effective as of May 15, 2021. KCSA is a fully integrated communications consultancy with a creative and strategic approach to public relations, investor relations and social media. Mindset’s agreement with KCSA has an initial term of six months, for a monthly fee of USD$11,500, and continues thereafter on a month-to-month basis. The agreement may be terminated with 90 days written notice by either party following the conclusion of the initial six-month term.

CONTACT:

James Lanthier

CEO

jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson

VP, Corporate Development

jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com

647-938-5266

Timothy Regan

VP, Capital Markets

MindSet@KCSA.com

347-487-6788

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds. www.mindsetpharma.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

