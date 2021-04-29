Acorn, Provider of IoT Wireless Remote Monitoring & Control for Generators, Pipelines & Compressors Hosts Q1 Investor Call Wednesday, May 12 at 11am ET

Wilmington, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) services for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment through its OmniMetrix subsidiary, will host its first quarter 2021 investor conference call Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President and CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO, will discuss Q1 results and answer questions. Results will be reported prior to the market’s opening that morning.

Conference Call & Replay Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 12th at 11:00 am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int’l)

Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here

Questions can also be submitted via Email:acfn@catalyst-ir.com

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com)and OmniMetrixTM(www.omnimetrix.net)