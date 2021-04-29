MustGrow Biologics and Univar Canada Ltd. Subsidiary NexusBioAg Announce Collaborative Field Trials Program in Canada







Field Trials to commence for MustGrow's mustard-derived soil biopesticide in Canada for treatment of Clubroot disease in Canola and Aphanomyces disease in Pulse Crops.

MustGrow’s organic biopesticide is plant-based, harnessing the mustard seed’s natural defense mechanism to control diseases, insect pests, and weeds. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQX: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (“MustGrow“) and Univar Canada Ltd.’s NexusBioAg (“NexusBioAg“), a division of Univar Solutions Inc., are pleased to announce a collaborative field trial program in Canada (the “Field Trials“). NexusBioAg will conduct the Field Trials of MustGrow’s mustard-derived biopesticide, TerraMG, (the “Product“, or “Products“) for treatment of Clubroot and Aphanomyces diseases in Canola and Pulse Crops, respectively. MustGrow’s remarkably safe and effective organic biopesticide is plant-based – harnessing the mustard seed’s natural defense mechanism to control diseases, insect pests, and weeds.

Article content Utilizing its vast technical and commercial expertise, NexusBioAg will be responsible for conducting the Field Trials. MustGrow will supply NexusBioAg with the Products for testing along with scientific support. “We are very excited to partner with an organization like NexusBioAg. Their expertise in both the technical and commercial areas will be advantageous in accelerating the development and potential commercialization of TerraMG for use in Canada on canola and pulse crops. The NexusBioAg team has tremendous knowledge of Canadian agriculture as well as sustainable farming solutions,” MustGrow COO Colin Bletsky remarked. Daniel Samphir, NexusBioAg Marketing Manager added, “MustGrow’s R&D team has developed a sustainable farming solution to address the agronomic challenges of treating Clubroot and Aphanomyces. We are excited to add TerraMG to our field trial program to further demonstrate that TerraMG is complementary to the NexusBioAg portfolio.” Clubroot Disease: Canola In August 2020, MustGrow reported control of Clubroot in greenhouse soil; of particular note: 96.1% disease control at 0.5 gal/acre application rate; and 98.5% disease control at 10 gal/acre application rate. Clubroot is a rapidly-spreading disease pathogen destroying canola, one of Canada’s more profitable crops with over 20 million acres grown each year and contributing C$30 billion in economic activity in Canada (1). Industry experts conservatively estimate C$500 million in annual canola crop losses in Canada caused by Clubroot (2). Current measures cannot eradicate Clubroot completely – they are only intended to slow down the spread and reduce the incidence and severity of the disease. Some field infections may lead to 100% crop loss.

Article content Aphanomyces Disease: Pulse Crops In January 2021, MustGrow reported 100% control of Aphanomyces in laboratory tests at economic application rates within 24 hours. Aphanomyces is a water mould pathogen responsible for root-rot disease, infecting a variety of peas, lentils and other legumes collectively referred to as pulse crops. The disease causes severe root damage and wilting, with yield losses ranging from 10% to 100% in infected fields (2). Canada is one of the world’s largest producers (~9.2 million tons; 2019) and exporters of pulse crops (3). Industry experts conservatively estimate $20 million in annual pulse crop losses in Canada and $100 million globally caused by Aphanomyces (2). Current treatment measures cannot control Aphanomyces – they are only able to slow down the spread and reduce the incidence and severity of the disease. The global plant-based protein market size is projected to grow from US$12 billion in 2019 to US$28 billion by 2025 (CAGR of 15%) (4). This is attributed to several drivers, predominantly rising consumer health-consciousness, growing prevalence of protein-rich pulse crop food products, and technological innovations in plant-based protein extraction. To accommodate the rise of plant-based protein demand, the global pulse crops market is anticipated to grow from US$16.2 billion in 2017 to US$24.3 billion by 2025 (CAGR of 5.2%) (5). Sources: Canola Council of Canada

3 rd party market research, MustGrow estimates

imarcgroup .com

MarketsandMarkets with analysis by EY-Parthenon

Fior Markets

Article content About Univar Solutions Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With the industry’s largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com. About NexusBioAg Univar Solutions’ NexusBioAg provides an expanded portfolio of crop nutrition solutions, which includes industry-leading inoculants, micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers and foliar products. With a diverse collection of customer service, agronomists, sales and marketing experts, NexusBioAg strives to help meet the needs of increasingly unique agricultural businesses. Through these best-in-class capabilities, a collaborative team-oriented approach, and a commitment to agricultural integrity, NexusBioAg is helping customers innovate and grow. Learn more at www.nexusbioag.com. About MustGrow MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQX: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a U.S. EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a mustard extract biopesticide in liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, the Company’s mustard-derived extract technologies could have other applications in several different industries from pre-plant soil treatment, to weed control, to post harvest disease control and food preservation.

Article content The Company has approximately 42.8 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 50.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD “Corey Giasson” Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

info@mustgrow.ca Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow’s Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

© 2021 Univar Solutions Inc. All rights reserved. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82132 #distro

