Good2Go Corp. Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting Update

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to: (a) receipt of regulatory approvals; (b) acceptance of the Proposed Transaction as G2G’s Qualifying Transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV “); and (c) receipt of approval for the listing of the common shares of the resulting issuer by the TSXV. There can, however, be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Sponsorship may be required by the TSXV unless exempt in accordance with TSXV policies.

Additional details regarding the Meeting and the Proposed Transaction are available in the management information circular provided to shareholders and news releases filed under G2G’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2021) – Good2Go Corp. (TSXV: GOTO.P) (“ G2G ” or the “ Corporation “), is pleased to announce that the shareholders approved all matters brought before them at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “ Meeting “) held today, including all matters required pursuant to its qualifying transaction with NowVertical Group, Inc. (the “ Proposed Transaction “).

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Trading in securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. Shares of G2G are currently halted from trading on the TSXV, and trading is not expected to resume until closing of the Proposed Transaction.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Good2Go Corp.

G2G was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on February 28, 2018 and is a capital pool company listed on the Exchange. G2G has no commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. G2G’s only business is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

For more information regarding Good2Go Corp. please contact:

James Cassina, President, cassina@bellnet.ca

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82146

