RIWI Reports Third-Highest Revenue Quarter, Focusing on Growth in 2021

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2021) – RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the “Company” or “RIWI”), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RIWI Reports Third-Highest Revenue Quarter, Focusing on Growth in 2021 Back to video RIWI Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (in U.S. Dollars): RIWI posted $1,095,205 in revenue, its third-highest revenue quarter since the Company’s inception. RIWI incurred a net loss of $42,639 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, due to RIWI’s strategic investment in: (i) recruiting new sales personnel with expertise in RIWI’s priority sales portfolios, and (ii) expanding its competitive moat through new technical feature development. On March 16, RIWI signed a contract valued at $740,000 with the CDC-funded Global Health Crisis Coordination Center (“GHC3”) to assist with the SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines Information Equity and Demand Creation Project. The client enjoys the right to expand the value of this contract to meet new needs. RIWI engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to increase the Company’s exposure to US retail and institutional investors, research analysts and financial media. RIWI has won various new awards, including a ranking by The Financial Times as one of the top Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies for a second consecutive year, ranking 9th among companies listed on stock exchanges.

Article content “I am pleased to report our third-highest revenue quarter, while continuing to focus our sales efforts on long-term, high-quality revenues,” said Neil Seeman, RIWI’s Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to demonstrating our expertise and proven technology to new clients and adding technical capabilities to increase our competitive advantages. The goal of our activities is to continue year-over-year revenue growth,” he added. RIWI’s unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, are available via RIWI’s website at https://riwi.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. About RIWI RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries – without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com RIWI CORP. Signed: “Neil Seeman”

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer For more information, please contact: Andrew Barwicki

Barwicki Investor Relations Inc.

Andrew@Barwicki.com

1-516-662-9461 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Article content Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82150 #distro

