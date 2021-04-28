





General Gold Resources Appoints Newall as Director

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2021) – General Gold Resources Inc. (CSE: GGLD) (formerly, CellStop Systems Inc.) (the “Company“) announces the appointment of Jamie Newall to its board of directors effective immediately. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. General Gold Resources Appoints Newall as Director Back to video Mr. Newall is an experienced senior executive director, having served as a director or executive officer of numerous publicly listed companies. He was Investment Director of Intrepid Financial, an incubator of natural resource companies for eight years. More recently he has been interim CEO of Conversis, one of the UK’s leading language service providers and is Voluntary CEO of Oracle Cancer Trust, the UK’s largest head and neck cancer research charity. Mr. Newall is a graduate of Cambridge University and holds a Masters Degree in Law. In connection with Mr. Newall’s appointment, the Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options under the Company’s stock option plan, subject to regulatory approval. The stock options will be exercisable at $0.35 for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Article content The Company also announces the resignation of Brian Tingle from the Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Tingle for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors. About General Gold Resources Inc. General Gold Resources Inc. is an independent mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is engaged in the business of exploring for and evaluating mineral properties. General Gold is currently exploring the 770 hectare Clark’s Brook Property in central Newfoundland. The property has been the subject to previous exploration which resulted in gold samples of up to 19.25 g/t with a gold average of 4.08 g/t. For further information, please contact: General Gold Resources Inc.

Michelle Gahagan, President

T: (604) 639-4452

E: mgahagan@intrepidfinancial.co.uk Reader Advisory Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the grant of incentive stock options. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Article content Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82163 #distro

