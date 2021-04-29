GMV Minerals Retains SRK Consulting for Commencement of Environmental Baseline Studies at the Mexican Hat Gold Project

Ian Klassen, CEO commented that, “The initiation of field-level baseline data studies with SRK marks the next step in the development of the Mexican Hat gold project. By integrating baseline data collection into this stage of planning, GMV will maximize the value to the benefit of both our shareholders and the local community.”

The environmental baseline studies will provide important input into future project development plans, which include a Project design, a National Environmental Policy Act analysis and regulatory permitting. SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. (“SRK”) is leading the desktop reviews and fieldwork associated with the baseline studies on behalf of GMV. SRK is a leading global provider of environmental permitting and social and sustainability consulting services with decades of experience in the south western USA mining industry.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the “Company” or “GMV”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced work on the environmental baseline studies to support the development of the Mexican Hat gold project in Cochise County, Arizona.

Article content

About SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc.

SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. is an independent, international consulting practice that provides focused advice and solutions to clients, mainly in the earth and water resource industries. For mining projects, SRK offers services from exploration to mine closure. SRK specialists are leaders in fields such as environmental permitting, due diligence, technical studies, mine waste and water management, and mine rehabilitation. Applying their extensive knowledge and experience, SRK develops innovative approaches and practical techniques that meet clients’ unique needs and financial objectives. Among SRK’s clients are many of the world’s major, medium-sized, and junior metal and industrial mining houses, exploration companies, financial institutions, construction firms, and government departments. Established in 1974, SRK now employs more than 1,400 professionals internationally in over 45 offices on six continents. Please see www.srk.com for more information.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980’s to early 1990’s. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. GMV. Recently updated its National Instrument inferred mineral resource to 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.

