Bucephalus Announces Annual and Special Meeting and Grant of Options

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2021) – Bucephalus Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) (“Bucephalus” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce its Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM“) will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, commencing at 4:00 p.m. Toronto time.

This year, in response to the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and local communities, the Company will be holding the AGSM strictly in a virtual format. Shareholders are urged to review the Company’s notice and management information circular (“MIC“) that will be posted on SEDAR at the appropriate time for further instructions on how to access the AGSM. Shareholders should vote on the matters before the AGSM by proxy or voting instruction form prior to the proxy cut-off as disclosed in the MIC.

Further, the Company has granted 2,150,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.42 per share for a term of three years. The options are granted pursuant to the Company’s incentive stock option plan.