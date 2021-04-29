Telo Genomics Announces Co-Authored Publication of a Prospective 5-year Multiple Myeloma Study - Successfully Identifying High Risk versus Low Risk Smoldering Myeloma Patients







Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce that it has co-authored a publication demonstrating TELO's ability to identify high risk versus low-risk smoldering myeloma patients in a large longitudinal prospective multiple myeloma clinical study including 214 patients. The study was recently published in the Scientific Journal titled "Cancers". "This study confirms the potential of TeloView® technology to fill an important unmet diagnostic/prognostic need for multiple myeloma and its precursors," said Guido Baechler, TELO's Chairman. "We see now the potential to accelerate the transition of TeloView® tests towards commercialization." The patient groups included cohorts for the typical stages of the disease, form the least to the most advanced: monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) (n=54); smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) (n=24) and multiple myeloma (MM) (n=136). All patient samples were assessed using Telo Genomics' proprietary technology platform TeloView®. Patients in the study were followed prospectively for up to 5 years.

Article content The most important result was the identification of high-risk SMM patients who progressed to active MM (symptomatic) within 1-3 years from point of diagnosis versus low risk stable SMM patients who remained at the smoldering stage (asymptomatic) for over 5 years with high significance. Moreover, TeloView® analysis identified MM patients with stable form of the disease versus those with aggressive form of the disease with high significance. Importantly, the quantification of TeloView® parameters correlated with MM patient’s survival rate. Currently, there is no single clinical test that allows the identification of high risk versus low risk smoldering myeloma patients. The results of this study validate the findings of previously published MM clinical studies using TeloView® that were published in 2014 and 2019, with a total number of 362 patients analyzed to date across the three published clinical studies. Multiple myeloma is a highly challenging and deadly blood cancer that forms in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms include bone pain, frequent infections, fatigue, and weight loss. Smoldering multiple myeloma is an asymptomatic precursor to active multiple myeloma. There is an increasing industry trend towards identifying high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma patients to initiate early treatment and achieve better clinical outcomes (Boutros M. et al 2020). The annual incidence of multiple myeloma is approximately 32,000 newly diagnosed cases in the USA per year, with approximately 150,000 people currently living with multiple myeloma today.

Article content “This study is pivotal for the progress of the clinical development of TeloView® as a potentially important prognostic tool for MM patients,” said Dr. Mai, Director and Chair of TELO’s Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board. “The added value of this study comes from the fact that it is a prospective study with up to 5 years of follow up data, and included a large cohort of patients.” The study received funding support to Dr. Sabine Mai from Myeloma Canada and from the Cancer Research Society. Reference: Boutros M. et al Genomic Profiling of Smouldering Multiple Myeloma Identifies Patients at a High Risk of Disease Progression. J Clin Oncol. 2020 Jul 20;38(21):2380-2389 https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/mulmy.html. About Telo Genomics Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team’s considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease-associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

Article content For further information, please contact: Hugh Rogers, Director

416-673-8487

info@telodx.com

MaRS Centre, South Tower, 101 College Street, Suite 200, Toronto, ON, M5G 1L7

