Mindset Pharma Announces Positive Preclinical Results of Its Proprietary Next Generation DMT & 5-MeO-DMT Compounds

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) (“Mindset” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that certain of Mindset’s Family 4 compounds, a group of patent-pending novel chemical entities that are inspired by DMT & 5-MeO-DMT, are exhibiting positive in vitro screening characteristics. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mindset Pharma Announces Positive Preclinical Results of Its Proprietary Next Generation DMT & 5-MeO-DMT Compounds Back to video James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, commented, “N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) & 5-Methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) are potent, short-acting psychedelic drugs that produce strong hallucinogenic effects. DMT & 5-MeO-DMT are attracting growing attention as potential therapeutics for neuropsychiatric indications. The depth of psychedelic experience that these drugs induce coupled with their relatively short duration of action make them desirable candidates for in-clinic treatment models. DMT & 5-MeO-DMT analogs, optimized for reduced toxicity and improved pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics, could have considerable potential as next generation psychedelic medicines.

Article content We are pleased to report that a number of proprietary Mindset’s Family 4 compounds, in particular those which aim to improve on the efficacy and safety profiles of 5-MeO-DMT, are exhibiting comparable functional and binding in vitro effects, and in some cases superior, agonist properties across key human serotonin receptor subtypes expressed in the central nervous system (“CNS“). These include not only the 5-HT2A receptor subtype, which is well understood to be highly correlated with a psychedelic experience, but also the 5-HT1A and 5-HT2C receptors as well. Published data has suggested that activation of the 5-HT1A as well as 5-HT2C receptors may also play a significant role in contributing to the subjective and behavioral effects implicated in depression, anxiety, mood regulation, substance misuse and eating disorders, among other CNS disorders, elicited by psychedelics. Mindset has also completed in vitro absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion profiling on a subset of the compounds from Family 4 and as expected, several compounds demonstrated relatively short durations of action compared to other classic psychedelics. These results are highly promising, and Mindset will continue to evaluate and advance its Family 4 compounds, both in vitro and in vivo, alongside several promising compounds from its other novel compound families. Mindset’s proprietary next-generation psychedelic drug pipeline continues to expand and we will provide updates of such expansion at the appropriate time.”

About Mindset Pharma Inc. Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

