CENTR Brands Corp. Announces Q3 2021 Results

“CENTR again demonstrated increasingly strong sales momentum in Q3,” said Company Chairman & CEO Joseph Meehan. “We completely sold out of CENTR and were unable to produce more during Q3’s first 6 weeks, due to the global aluminum can shortage caused by COVID-19. As of today, we have purchased millions and secured future millions of additional aluminum cans, so that everyone will Find Your CENTR anytime they want. Add to that the new distribution partnership we announced last week with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and new products like CENTR on tap, we are prepared for further significant sales growth.”

Q3 2021 Financial Results : The Company reported gross sales of USD $384,392 for Q3 2021, with the full financial statements for the quarter and related management’s discussion and analysis (“ MD&A “) available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the “ Company “) is pleased to announce its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ending February 28, 2021.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company which develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company’s first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at jmeehan@centrcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

This press release contains sales figure estimates for the third quarter and “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ from those indicated as a result of finalization of the Company’s financial statements as well as other risks and uncertainties. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82248

#distro