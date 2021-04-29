





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – Tracesafe Inc. (“TraceSafe”) (CSE: TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale venue management and asset tracking, is proud to announce they are now a part of the TELUS Procurement Ecosystem. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TraceSafe Joins TELUS Procurement Ecosystem Back to video As part of the Enterprise Safe Return to Work Solution on the TELUS IoT ecosystem, TraceSafe products offer contactless entry, location intelligence, and proximity alerts. With high-capacity BLE beacons and year-long battery lives, TraceSafe devices are cost-effective and can significantly reduce enterprise costs. “TELUS has access to the over 100,000 businesses across Canada who are exploring connected worker and digital transformation strategies,” said TraceSafe CEO Wayne Lloyd. “TraceSafe solutions will now be part of the procurement landscape, ensuring healthy workforces and a confident return to work.”

Article content Andrew Turner, TELUS VP Strategic Operations, stated: “Advancing our connected worker product offerings is a top priority for TELUS in the IoT space and we are seeing strong and growing demand from our customers for wearable health and safety technology, in particular. TraceSafe’s innovative, globally deployed solutions are an excellent complement to our current product offering in this space and their versatility aligns well with the demand we anticipate seeing in post-COVID verticals.” TraceSafe’s award-winning contact tracing technology was the catalyst for the innovative asset tracking technology that is now also available on the TELUS IoT marketplace ecosystem. TraceSafe’s products have been offered on the TELUS IoT marketplace since late 2020 and were part of keeping players, staff, and the media safe at the World Juniors Hockey Championship earlier this year. About TELUS TELUS is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15.3 billion in annual revenue and 15.7 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands. Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Article content About TraceSafe TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe’s leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe’s patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management. For further information, please contact: Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io Emily Graham, CFO

+1 (604) 356-8111

emily@tracesafe.io NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding scaling of the business of TraceSafe, TraceSafe’s future growth and rate of future expansion, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82253 #distro

