Principal Solar and Apollo LTMS Announce a Major Update to the HoloPort Immersive AR, VR Framework Newly Enhanced Interactive Framework Supports Realistic and Natural Immersive Training Environments; Expected to Fulfill Market Demand for Energy Efficient, Effective Deployment of Remote Training Content

Article content Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in and acquirer of technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced the release of the second generation of Intellimedia Networks’ Apollo LTMS award-winning immersive virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) application framework. The newly released Holoport 2.0 will introduce a variety of mixed reality features that enhance education and training applications by simplifying navigation, control, creation, insertion, and detection of virtual objects. Holoport 2.0 is designed to work in concert with popular VR and AR wearables such as those developed and marketed by Oculus, HTC, and Valve. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Principal Solar and Apollo LTMS Announce a Major Update to the HoloPort Immersive AR, VR Framework Back to video

Article content Principal Solar and Apollo LTMS plan to offer customized, life-like training content to facilitate highly immersive, energy-efficient, virtual distance learning platforms, thereby easily and immediately facilitating crucial knowledge transfer. The platform will enhance training capabilities that support the internal integration of Principal Solar’s subsidiaries and portfolio companies “By significantly increasing the possible applications of VR and AR in remote training scenarios, we view Holoport 2.0 as a game-changer,” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Chairman and CEO of PSWW. “As the user experience reaches levels of quality and immersion approaching reality, we believe Holoport 2.0 is uniquely capable of delivering extremely high levels of retention for knowledge transfer applications in a variety of industries. I am optimistic that our investment in Apollo LTMS will strategically position Principal and its subsidiaries as environmentally conscious companies deploying leading-edge training solutions that minimize environmental impact. Our virtual training solutions will reduce the need for more training facilities and travel, thereby reducing carbon output.” HoloPort 2.0 advances the quality of training content delivery for a variety of applications in industries that benefit from hands-on training simulations, such as oil & gas, manufacturing, automotive, chemical, and construction. Educators and trainers may effectively reduce the amount of time and cost for on-site training while enjoying the benefit of high retention. As an important by-product, organizations may also benefit from a reduction of their carbon footprint in support of a positive environment effect.

Article content The key advances of the HoloPort 2.0 release include hand-tracking to recognize natural hand movements with real-time interaction, 2D and 3D object recognition, real-time text rendering and recognition, immersive 3D model support, panoramic video support, video sphere capability, streaming video, images, audio, voiceover, and simultaneous localization and mapping. The continued advance in features is targeted to provide a realistic experience making training content highly effective for any training scenario. The new release is anticipated to place Apollo LTMS as a leading immersive reality platform ideal for a wide variety of simulated educational and occupational training applications. About Apollo LTMS Apollo LTMS is a comprehensive, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) enabled immersive training platform for remote e-learning. The system is built on cloud-based communication and collaboration tools with the underlying technologies of Intellimedia Networks Inc’s Apollo HUB and Apollo ILA (Immersive Learning Application framework), which are components of the Apollo LTMS suite, paired with various mediums including Smart TV and mobile devices. For further information, please visit the Apollo LTMS site at www.apolloltms.com. About Principal Solar Principal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

Article content For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com. Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW’ hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWWs’ control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWWs’ most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW. Principal Solar Contact

K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

kt@pswwenergy.com

214.885.0032 Investor Relations Contact

Michael Briola

invest@pswwenergy.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82256 #distro

