ICEsoft To Host Investor Call to Present 2020 Year End Financial Results and to Provide a General Business Update

ABOUT: Voyent Alert! is an ICEsoft Technologies solution created in 2018 to provide personalized and enriched communication services for municipalities, regional governments, first responders, organizations, and institutions. Built on ICEsoft’s suite of legacy products, Voyent Alert! is a new Software-as-a-Service offering for delivering context-enriched notifications and content.

The call is to be held on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 1:30 PM PDT / 4:30 PM EDT. Parties interested in attending may do so using the following credentials.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT), the “Corporation” or the “Company” or “ICEsoft”, is pleased to announce it will be hosting an upcoming investor call to present its 2020 Year End financial results and to provide a general business update.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service (“SaaS”) company. ICEsoft’s current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

To find the most recent news and information please visit icesoft.com, voyent-alert.com, or our most recent SEDAR filings. We do not engage in active investor relations campaigns, nor do we engage in/with chat rooms, forums, or online discussion boards..

