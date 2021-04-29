Vitreous Glass Comments on Share Trading Volume and Price

Article content

Airdrie, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) (the “Corporation“) has noted recent increases in the trading volumes and price of its Common Shares.

The Corporation confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its shares. Extraordinarily high demand arising from a busy housing industry combined with access to a temporary source of supply for raw material to process have resulted in increased financial performance for the Corporation in recent quarters. The Corporation notes that its sales volumes are now returning to more historical levels and encourages current and prospective shareholders to consult its public record for further information regarding its business.

