Article content Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2021) – GEMXX Corporation f/k/a. BrainyBrawn, Inc. (OTC Pink: BRNWD) announced today that Mr. Jay Maull has been appointed as CEO, President and Director the of the Company. Kimberly Sue Halvorson will serve as Secretary and Director of the Company. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GEMXX Corporation f/k/a BrainyBrawn Inc. Provides Update Back to video Since its last filings, The Company has not provided substantial information to its shareholders. It is because there has not been a change in material events. Mr. Naresh Belwal has resigned from his duties as the CEO and Sole Director of the Company. On March 31, 2021, the Company entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with GEMX Exchange Limited and promptly filed a Corporate Action with FINRA for a Name Change, Reverse Split of 5000 for 1 and a new Ticker Symbol. The proceeding corporate actions became effective April 29th, 2021. The new Ticker Symbol (GEMZ) will be effective after 20 trading days. The Company current trades under the symbol “BRNWD”.

Article content The Company recognizes its profile will need to be updated with OTC Markets. The Company has applied for OTCIQ ACCESS to update profile and upload the required financial and disclosure statements to achieve Pink Current Status. “We are excited to bring a strong management team, new revenues and exciting growth opportunities to the Company,” stated Jay Maull, GEMXX Corporation, CEO. “We look forward to growing the Company and keeping the shareholders informed with proper shareholder updates and disclosures as per the OTC Markets guidelines,” he further commented. The Transfer Agent is Globex Stock Transfer, Inc. and there are no gag order instructions currently in place. The float and verified numbers will be streamed to OTC Markets profile page. Please look to our profile page on OTC markets for any information regarding the Company and or Official Press directed from the Company. Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRNWD/overview

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/GemXX_Corp The Company aims to have a prosperous 2021. About GEMXX Corporation: GEMXX Corporation is a global, vertically integrated mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer that owns and controls each stage of its production including excavation, processing, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. GEMXX’s management team is proud of its environmental record, ethical mining, and production standards. In addition, GEMXX also sets the standard in quality control and customer service while providing exquisite fine jewelry and extremely rare, natural decor pieces to customers around the world.

Article content GEMXX produces more top quality Ammolite than any other Ammolite producer. Our world class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For more information, press only: PR CONTACT: Kim Halvorson

