Blocplay Announces Name Change to Playground Ventures Inc.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2021) – Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (“Blocplay” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be changing its corporate name to “Playground Ventures Inc.” The Company’s stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will remain as “PLAY”, and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name on or about market opening on or about Monday, May 3, 2021. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

Jon Gill, Chairman of Blocplay – “This name change represents a new start in the company’s growth strategy and better reflects management’s vision for the future. As we continue to grow the company’s portfolio of digital assets, this is an indication of a new direction for shareholder value creation.”

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.