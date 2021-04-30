





Article content Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2021) – NCM Asset Management Ltd. (“NCM”), the Manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and alternative funds (“NCM Investments”), is pleased to announce today that both NCM Income Growth Class and NCM Global Income Growth Class will see their eligible dividends increase from: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NCM Asset Management Ltd. Increases Eligible Dividends for NCM Income Growth Class and NCM Global Income Growth Class - April 2021 Back to video $0.0405 per share* for NCM Income Growth Class to $0.0563 per share

$0.0442 per share* for NCM Global Income Growth Class to $0.0554 per share

NCM Core American will remain unchanged at $0.0410 per share*

*Based on the F Series; rates may differ for other series This will bring the annual yield for NCM Income Growth Class to 4.18% and NCM Global Income Growth Class to 4.00%. All dividends are payable on April 30th, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29th, 2021. Alex Sasso, CEO and Portfolio Manager says, “For over 15 years, NCM Income Growth Class has been paying a monthly dividend to its investors, we are very proud of the work we have done helping Canadians achieve their wealth goals.”

Article content Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing says, “Recall that when NCM Income Growth Class was launched on Dec 30th, 2005, Paul Martin was the Prime Minister, and the iPhone did not exist. In those 15 years, there have been various market changes, political changes, and technological changes, all of which speaks to the consistent fund performance of the Fund.” NCM Income Growth Class is 1st percentile in its peer group of Canadian Equity Balanced funds with a 1 year and 15 year performance number, and first quartile in the 1, 3, 5, 10 and 15 year time categories.** NCM Asset Management Ltd. hereby advises that these dividends are designated to be “eligible dividends” pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation, with the exception of the T6 Series and F6 Series, which allocates $nil as eligible dividends. Shareholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of dividends should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities. NCM Asset Management Ltd. is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. For More Information:

Brad Dimitroff

Investment Operations Manager

T. (416) 640-6711

E. brad.dimitroff@ncminvestments.com ** CAD | Investment return as of Apr 20, 2021 | Category: Canadian Equity Balanced as of Apr 20, 2021 | Index: Morningstar Can Equity Tgt Alloc NR CAD as of Apr 20, 2021 | Inception date Dec 30, 2005 | Time periods greater than 1 year are annualized

Notice to Reader: Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management's control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

