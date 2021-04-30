Dinamic IP Holdings Inc. (formerly, 1169077 B.C. Ltd.) Announces Name Change and Management Changes

Mr. Jonathan Gilbert joined the Company as its new CEO and a director, and Mr. Michael Petter joined as a director. The Company welcomes Mr. Gilbert and Mr. Petter who are experienced businessmen bringing in their prior private and public company experiences to our management.

Mr. Dai stepped down as the Company’s chief executive officer (“CEO”), and Mr. Michael Galloro resigned as the Company’s director. Mr. Dai continues to act as a director, chief financial officer (“CFO”), and corporate secretary for the Company. Mr. Galloro no longer holds any positions with the Company. Management thanks Mr. Galloro for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

The Company’s changed its name from 1169077 B.C. Ltd. to Dinamic IP Holdings Inc. The Company’s new CUSIP and ISIN for its common shares post the name change are now “25443D103” and “CA25443D1033”, respectively.

As of April 22, 2021 the Company’s board of directors and management consisted of the following:

Jonathan Gilbert, CEO and Director

Mike Dai, CFO, Director & Corporate Secretary

Michael Petter, Director

Shahnewaz Shahidi, Director

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation regarding the Company and statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecasts” and other similar expressions. In particular, this press release contains such forward-looking information regarding the implied positive affect of changes in its board of directors, management and its name change with respect of future business and operations of the Company. There is guarantee that any of these changes together or alone will be positive, negative, or result in no change to the Company’s business, finances and/or operations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control such as the future state of the economy. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.