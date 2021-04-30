Silk Energy Announces Filing Annual Financial Statements and Changes to the Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2021) – Silk Energy Limited (the “Company“) announces the filing of its audited annual financial statements, MD&A and related CEO and CFO certificates for its financial year-ended December 31, 2020. These documents can be found under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Rashit Makhat has been appointed as a director of the Company effective as of January 21, 2021. Mr. Makhat brings a wealth of experience to the Company with over 15 years of management experience in mining, telecommunications and IT sectors, as well as asset management expertise in banking and real estate.

With Mr. Makhat’s appointment, the Company’s board of directors now consists of Steve Kappella, Yerkin Svanbayev, Aigerim Svanbayeva, Bryan Emslie, Alan Roberts and Rashit Makhat.

For further information, please contact Steve Kappella, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at info@silk-energy.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82596

