PeakBirch Logic Announces Grant of Options and Restricted Share Units

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2021) – PeakBirch Logic Inc. (CSE: PKB) (FSE: KYH2) (OTCQB: KTNNF) (“PeakBirch” or the “Company“) announces that it today granted an aggregate of 1,949,282 restricted share units (“RSUs“) and 3,042,853 stock options (“Options“) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s incentive compensation plans.

Each of the RSUs and Options will vest immediately, and the Options will be exercisable at an exercise price of $0.078 per common share of the Company until April 30, 2025.

About PeakBirch Logic Inc.

PeakBirch is a multi-brand management company providing services & related products to the cannabis industry that believes its strong focus on and investment in marketing, brand, education to help customers make sound purchasing decision, strategic brand partnerships, and a delivery software technology will create a business with the potential to generate a significant and sustained return on invested capital over the long-term.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed at PeakBirch.com.

