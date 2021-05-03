





Share this Story: Tryp Therapeutics Partners with Fluence for Psychotherapy Design

Tryp Therapeutics Partners with Fluence for Psychotherapy Design The partnership with Fluence expands Tryp's ability to conduct comprehensive clinical trials and leverage invaluable experience and insight from the leader in psychedelic therapy training

Article content San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2021) – Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) (FSE: 8FW) (“Tryp”) a pharmaceutical company focused on developing clinical-stage compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today a master service agreement with Fluence to provide design and training for the psychotherapeutic portion of Tryp’s clinical trial activities. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tryp Therapeutics Partners with Fluence for Psychotherapy Design Back to video Fluence is led by researchers and psychotherapists with direct experience in psychedelic clinical trials and is the foremost provider of psychotherapeutic training for health professionals that are administering psychedelic compounds to patients. The company is dedicated to increasing awareness, availability, and safety of psychedelic therapies, psychedelic integration, and related healthcare services. “We are excited to partner with Tryp Therapeutics in support of the important research they are doing to develop treatment options for patients suffering from chronic pain, eating disorders, and other conditions,” said Ingmar Gorman, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Fluence. “Tryp has shown great commitment to promoting the safety and efficacy of psilocybin as a viable treatment option for clinicians.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Tryp’s collaboration with Fluence will be initially focused on supporting Tryp’s upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial for eating disorders with Jennifer Miller, M.D., at the University of Florida. Fluence will consult on the design of psychotherapy protocols for the treatment and will provide extensive training for the therapists that will be conducting the trial. “In the fast-moving arena of psychedelic therapies, Fluence has established themselves as the leader in psychotherapy design and training,” commented Jim Gilligan, Ph.D., President and Chief Science Officer of Tryp. “Psychotherapy is an essential component of the effective administration of our innovative psilocybin formulations for the chronic pain and eating disorder indications that we are pursuing. Fluence’s experience with training hundreds of clinicians combined with the training protocol they are creating with Tryp will help create a safer and more effective treatment protocol for our clinical trials and ultimately for patients suffering from these conditions.” About Fluence Fluence is an expertise-driven educational platform that provides professional training in psychedelic therapy and psychedelic integration for psychiatrists, psychotherapists, social workers, and other healthcare practitioners. Fluence’s mission is to give healthcare providers the clinical skills and knowledge to provide effective, compassionate, evidence-based psychedelic therapy and integration services to patients through dynamic, interactive online and in-person trainings.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content www.fluencetraining.com About Tryp Therapeutics Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing clinical-stage compounds for the treatment diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. Tryp’s Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders, or PFN™, program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryp’s lead PFN™ drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than 5 million people in the United States. The Company is also preparing to initiate a Phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with Dr. Jennifer Miller at the University of Florida. In addition to its PFN™ Program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas. Soft tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes that TRP-1001 should qualify for orphan status with the FDA. For inquiries, please contact us at: investors@tryptherapeutics.com

www.tryptherapeutics.com Forward-Looking Information Certain information in this news release, including statements relating to the anticipated closing date of the Placement, constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Tryp as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tryp’s final prospectus available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tryp; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Tryp expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82605 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston