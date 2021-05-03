Benchmark Appoints Cannabis Industry Veteran as CEO

Benchmark is a diversified multi-licensed cannabis producer in British Columbia. The Company’s 100% owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. (“Potanicals”) is a Health Canada licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and its regulations. The Company has an indoor facility in Peachland, BC and an outdoor grow and greenhouse facility in Pitt Meadows, BC.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2021) – Benchmark Botanics Inc. (CSE: BBT) (“Benchmark” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mike Cosic has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cosic was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Meta Growth Corp., a leading Canadian recreational cannabis retailer. Mr. Cosic, MBA, CFA, is a strategic executive with over 25 years of achievement in a variety of industries. He has a proven track record of delivering significant shareholder value, particularly through creating industry leading companies via mergers & acquisitions. Terry Wang, the Company’s Interim CEO, will continue to serve on the Company’s board of directors.

Article content

For more information about Benchmark, please refer to information available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the CSE website.

Mike Cosic

Chief Executive Officer

Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Mike.c@bbtinc.ca

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including the risk factors discussed in this news release and in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com and on the CSE website. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82631

#distro