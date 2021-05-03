JZZ Technologies, Inc. Launches Dedicated Social Media Platform Designed for Active Adults 55+

The platform, which can be easily accessed under the Social Circle link on the ActiveLifestyleMedia.com site, offers broad features most often requested by seniors. These include locating others by groups with shared interest, the ability to create blogs, post messages and share in forums and discussions. The platform also offers practical tools to search and share, and locate friends, in addition to private messaging.

In an effort to expand its capabilities in serving active adults age 55+, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has introduced a new social media platform via its ActiveLifestyleMedia.com website.

While most people don’t look at this age group as active on social media, according to 2017 Pew Research Center data, about a third of seniors over 65 use social media. Among seniors with a college education, that figure is 56%. This is not lost on the ActiveLifestyle Media development team who are reflecting these specific needs all through the media offerings by the company.

“I am really pleased that I could play a key role in delivering the design and implementation of this new service,” says Gregory Evans, who led the development of the platform for JZZ Technologies. “It was a great experience to work with seniors from all different backgrounds on what they would like to see in a social media site built just for them. I’m confident they will find this new platform a welcome alternative to other social media. It’s easy to use and can make a positive difference in connecting to others in their stage of life.”

JZZ Technologies offers access to the social platform without fees. The Company expects to monetize the service by providing opportunities for advertisers and direct marketing to this very lucrative audience.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.

DISCLAIMER

