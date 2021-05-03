Ceres Holographics Announces Seonaidh MacDonald as its Chairman Marking New Era of Growth and Expansion for Vehicle Display Innovator

Article content

St. Andrews, Scotland–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2021) – Ceres Holographics, a pioneer in the use of holographic technology for displays in vehicles and other industrial applications, today announced Mr. Seonaidh MacDonald joins its board of directors as Chairman. MacDonald, a veteran of the international business scene and deep-tech industry, brings more than 25 years of executive management and board experience to the company, which is entering a new phase of growth and expansion. His arrival coincides with an exciting phase for Ceres, as it finalizes production equipment to master and replicate its precision-engineered holographic film for transparent display and AR-HUD applications.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ceres Holographics Announces Seonaidh MacDonald as its Chairman Marking New Era of Growth and Expansion for Vehicle Display Innovator Back to video

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways: