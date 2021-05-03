CBD of Denver Provides Update on Swiss Pilot Program Permitting Temporary Production and Sale of Marijuana

In June 2020, the lower house of Switzerland’s Federal Assembly approved a bill for a five-year pilot research program for the temporary production and distribution of cannabis to adults for recreational purposes. Marijuana Business Daily reported that it could lead to the normalization of cannabis in Switzerland . The pilot program is intended to provide scientific arguments for a national debate on the opportunity to legally regulate cannabis for adult consumers, according to an expert quoted in the Marijuana Business Daily article. The upper house, the Conseil des Etats approved the bill in September. The bill includes a provision that the cannabis is to be grown by Swiss farmers.

CBD of Denver Provides Update on Swiss Pilot Program Permitting Temporary Production and Sale of Marijuana

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2021) – CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, today discusses the Swiss pilot program to permit temporary production and distribution of marijuana.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Along with the trial schemes for adult-use supply in The Netherlands, Switzerland will be the first region in Europe to allow for a fully legalized adult-use cannabis supply chain.

“If the pilot program is successful, CBD of Denver, Inc, Rockflowr Exchange, Rockflowr Production and Rockflowr Retail could dramatically benefit by using their expertise in CBD and hemp industry to move into the very lucrative marijuana business,” commented Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. “We look forward to providing additional updates as we execute on this potentially lucrative opportunity.”

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @CBDofDenver_Inc@Rockflowr@RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company (“CBDD”) and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com